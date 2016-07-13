The Ford Model T has two stories. The obvious one is that it was a sound. a utilitarian device that motorized the United States. It was free from many of the quirks of other early cars. was thoughtfully engineered. and, for the time. was relatively easy to drive thanks to a semiautomatic epicyclic transmission. coolmath4kids

Henry Ford Devotion To His Work

Henry Ford (1863-1947) was an intuitive engineer who had trained as o machinist in Detroit and acquired a deep understanding of manufacturing techniques. But he never forgot his farmboy roots and wanted to produce a car of extreme practicality that would benefit the rural people to whom he felt closest. The flexible. well-sprung Model T was at home on the unmade rural roads that covered the United States at that time.

Why is The Model T So Popular?

The Model T also has equally great significance as a symbol and advertisement for Ford's production line techniques and became the focus of the worldwide admiration for what has since become known as Fordism. It has been suggested that the moving production line is the perfect realization of the project started in the Enlightenment to turn men into machines. Thus the eighteenth-century Scottish philosopher Adam Ferguson wrote.

‘Mechanical arts succeed best under a total suppression of sentiment and reason. Manufactures prosper where the workshop may … be considered os on the engine. the parts of which are men.’ This could be a perfect description of Ford’s integrated Highland Park factory. Intriguingly, Ford and his methods impressed both Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin to an equal degree.

The Significant Art Of Engineering

Two car-mad young men have a dream to create their own brand. They put their design together in a parent's garage, and hey presto! – they have a popular product and an emerging motor business. So simple – and today so impossible.

But not in 1911 when Archibald Frazer-Nash (1889-1965) and Ronald Godfrey (1887-1968) hold just left Finsbury Technical College. London. with diplomas in engineering and set up their own company. Godfrey & Nash (GN).

Their car had a two-cylinder air-cooled motor, more like a motorcycle than a car, and accordingly, come to be known as ‘cyclecar’. By 1920 Archie had set up on his own. building more substantial Frazer Nash cars based on the same basic architecture.

One feature of the designs was that, instead of a gearbox. they used chains and sprockets of different sizes to give different speeds. These ran between an intermediate shaft under the driver’s seat. to the block axle, and you ‘changed gear’ by dog clutches that shifted the drive from one chain set to another.

This was quick and effective. Moreover, the car had no differential gear. because the rear axle was a single piece. and drivers of GNs considered that the cars cornered best with plenty of throttles. The GN and Frazer Nash cars epitomized British sporting cars in the period-spindly and rakish, getting performance from lightness and simplicity.

Super-sporting drivers turned them into improbably frantic hill-climb ‘specials’ that often beat works entries from MG and Austin. such as Basil Davenport’s GN Spider, which was always suffused. in the race paddock, with the fragrant aroma of methylated spirits-the fuel it ran on.

GNs and ‘Noshes’ also helped cultivate the generations of competitive owner-mechanics who become the backbone of that unique British institution. the Vintage Sports Car Club. An anonymous member even memorialized the inventors with this charming doggerel.